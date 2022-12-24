Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $2.05 Million Holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,365 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SUB opened at $104.23 on Friday. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $102.45 and a one year high of $107.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.58 and a 200-day moving average of $104.01.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

