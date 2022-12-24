McIlrath & Eck LLC Invests $36,000 in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE)

McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Costamare by 99.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,380,031 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $23,529,000 after buying an additional 689,704 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Costamare by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,306,384 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $22,255,000 after purchasing an additional 428,489 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Costamare in the 1st quarter valued at $3,661,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Costamare by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,384,382 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,851,000 after buying an additional 197,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Costamare by 2.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,907,931 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $100,733,000 after buying an additional 162,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMRE shares. StockNews.com upgraded Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Costamare from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Costamare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMRE opened at $9.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.45 and a 200-day moving average of $10.52. Costamare Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $18.01.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $289.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.87 million. Costamare had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 46.07%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Costamare Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costamare Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 20th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 19th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.56%.

About Costamare

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, it had a fleet of 76 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 557,400 twenty-foot equivalent units and 45 dry bulk vessels with a total capacity of approximately 2,435,500 DWT. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

