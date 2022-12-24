Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Stake Increased by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,469 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 399 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 8.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Novartis by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 26,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 775,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,076,000 after acquiring an additional 35,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 13.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 153,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,466,000 after acquiring an additional 18,324 shares during the last quarter. 8.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVS opened at $90.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.56. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $74.09 and a 12-month high of $94.26.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Novartis had a net margin of 42.66% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $12.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on NVS. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Novartis from CHF 97 to CHF 88 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 75 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 81 to CHF 78 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.11.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

