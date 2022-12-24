Courier Capital LLC Has $401,000 Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Courier Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $371,078,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Deere & Company by 49.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,478,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,029,564,000 after acquiring an additional 823,367 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,243,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,579,271,000 after acquiring an additional 706,609 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 396,988.8% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 603,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,319,000 after acquiring an additional 603,423 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 8,680.9% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 443,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,121,000 after purchasing an additional 438,127 shares during the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $436.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $414.79 and its 200 day moving average is $366.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $283.81 and a 52 week high of $448.40. The stock has a market cap of $130.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.09.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.36. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.52% and a net margin of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $14.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 27.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 19.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Deere & Company from $444.00 to $478.00 in a research report on Friday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $445.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $406.00 to $470.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $459.05.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 285 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.76, for a total transaction of $114,216.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at $12,401,918.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.76, for a total transaction of $114,216.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,401,918.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 2,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.75, for a total value of $817,159.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,432,555.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,339 shares of company stock valued at $13,872,361. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

