McIlrath & Eck LLC Has $62,000 Stock Holdings in TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL)

McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,756 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in TFS Financial were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFSL. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of TFS Financial by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in TFS Financial in the first quarter valued at $143,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TFS Financial during the second quarter valued at about $168,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of TFS Financial by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 12,997 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TFS Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TFS Financial Stock Up 1.4 %

TFSL stock opened at $14.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 52.44 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. TFS Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $12.45 and a twelve month high of $18.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.75 and its 200-day moving average is $13.90.

TFS Financial Dividend Announcement

TFS Financial ( NASDAQ:TFSL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $79.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.40 million. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 17.22%. Sell-side analysts expect that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. TFS Financial’s payout ratio is currently 418.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TFS Financial news, Director Barbara J. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of TFS Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $140,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Barbara J. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of TFS Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $140,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony J. Asher purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.51 per share, for a total transaction of $40,530.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 61,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,906.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on TFSL. Piper Sandler cut their price target on TFS Financial to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TFS Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

TFS Financial Company Profile

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides mortgage loans, home equity loans, and community development loans and programs.

Featured Articles

