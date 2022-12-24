Courier Capital LLC Sells 148 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Courier Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $101.69 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.85 and a 12-month high of $112.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.70.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 118.75%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.55%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PM. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.64.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

