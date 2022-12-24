9,987 Shares in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Bought by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in TransMedics Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in TransMedics Group by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in TransMedics Group by 4.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in TransMedics Group by 7.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 88.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransMedics Group Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ TMDX opened at $59.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a current ratio of 12.11. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $64.36.

TransMedics Group ( NASDAQ:TMDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.15. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 58.78% and a negative return on equity of 46.03%. The firm had revenue of $25.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.96 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David Weill sold 21,645 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $1,212,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director David Weill sold 21,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $1,212,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at $756,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $417,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,714 shares in the company, valued at $238,502.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,463 shares of company stock worth $5,969,292 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TMDX shares. Cowen raised their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TransMedics Group from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on TransMedics Group from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

