Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Major Shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. Buys 6,411 Shares of Stock

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 6,411 shares of Noodles & Company stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.95 per share, with a total value of $31,734.45. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,021,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,058,756.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Wednesday, December 21st, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 61,986 shares of Noodles & Company stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.97 per share, for a total transaction of $308,070.42.

On Friday, October 7th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 17,290 shares of Noodles & Company stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.69 per share, for a total transaction of $81,090.10.

On Monday, September 26th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 31,265 shares of Noodles & Company stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.60 per share, with a total value of $143,819.00.

Shares of Noodles & Company stock opened at $5.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Noodles & Company has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $9.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.24.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Noodles & Company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Noodles & Company from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Stephens started coverage on Noodles & Company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Noodles & Company from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Noodles & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NDLS. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Noodles & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Noodles & Company during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company during the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Noodles & Company, a restaurant concept company, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 28, 2021, the company operated 448 restaurants in 29 states, which included 372 company locations and 76 franchise locations.

