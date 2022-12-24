The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 183,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 484,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,038,000 after purchasing an additional 15,425 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.1% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 339,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,036,000 after purchasing an additional 10,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,892,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Coca-Cola stock opened at $63.82 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $275.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.59.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 42.75%. The firm had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $840,155.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 184,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,289,475.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Herbert A. Allen III acquired 33,200 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,961,069.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $840,155.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,710 shares in the company, valued at $11,289,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 150,014 shares of company stock valued at $9,336,898. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.