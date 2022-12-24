Courier Capital LLC Buys 500 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Courier Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 93.4% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $38.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.74. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $51.26.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

