Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. lowered its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 93,595 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,649 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $7,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,649,921 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $486,344,000 after purchasing an additional 40,829 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,855,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $159,760,000 after buying an additional 8,883 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 6.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,805,825 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $131,790,000 after buying an additional 111,086 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $81,277,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 2.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 826,727 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $71,165,000 after buying an additional 21,955 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.86.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Up 0.5 %

Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $83.72 on Friday. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.55 and a twelve month high of $98.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.52.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.77. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The business had revenue of $516.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.45 million. On average, research analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.72%.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

Featured Articles

