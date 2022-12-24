Scout Investments Inc. Sells 2,440 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Scout Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,246 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,440 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.31% of Plexus worth $7,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Plexus by 138.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Plexus in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Plexus by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Plexus during the 2nd quarter worth $192,000. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new position in Plexus during the second quarter worth about $249,000. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plexus Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ PLXS opened at $104.56 on Friday. Plexus Corp. has a 52 week low of $72.88 and a 52 week high of $112.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 1.12.

Plexus ( NASDAQ:PLXS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Plexus had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 13.22%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLXS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark raised their price target on Plexus to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Plexus in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Plexus from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Plexus from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plexus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.50.

In related news, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 1,135 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total value of $124,986.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,503,798.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,451 shares in the company, valued at $1,345,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 1,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total transaction of $124,986.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,818 shares in the company, valued at $3,503,798.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,987 shares of company stock valued at $3,346,097 in the last three months. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

