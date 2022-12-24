Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,639 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,131 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Ziff Davis worth $7,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZD. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the first quarter worth about $507,186,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter worth about $423,655,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT bought a new position in Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter worth about $151,111,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis in the first quarter valued at approximately $143,604,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis during the first quarter valued at approximately $142,930,000. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup started coverage on Ziff Davis in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ziff Davis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ziff Davis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Ziff Davis in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.11.

In other news, EVP Jeremy Rossen sold 2,199 shares of Ziff Davis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total value of $188,410.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,340.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZD opened at $78.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.09. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.85 and a 1-year high of $114.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.46. The business had revenue of $341.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.88 million. Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 25.32%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

