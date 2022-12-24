Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Shares Bought by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,159 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,362 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vicor were worth $7,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vicor during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Vicor by 109.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 898 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Vicor by 132.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vicor by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,487 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vicor in the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. 41.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VICR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CJS Securities raised shares of Vicor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Vicor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Vicor from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Vicor from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

NASDAQ:VICR opened at $52.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.82 and its 200 day moving average is $59.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.01 and a beta of 1.05. Vicor Co. has a 12 month low of $42.90 and a 12 month high of $129.80.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

