Scout Investments Inc. Has $9.75 Million Position in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Scout Investments Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 121,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,404 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Impinj were worth $9,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Impinj by 8.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Impinj by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 4,813 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Impinj by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Impinj in the 1st quarter valued at about $361,000. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Impinj from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Impinj from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Impinj in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Impinj from $94.00 to $109.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Impinj from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.29.

Shares of PI opened at $111.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.78. Impinj, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.74 and a 12 month high of $129.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.92 and its 200-day moving average is $88.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -63.20 and a beta of 2.29.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $68.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.67 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 236.49% and a negative net margin of 18.91%. Equities research analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $123,086.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 302,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,634,448. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $123,086.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,634,448. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total value of $80,585.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 42,933 shares in the company, valued at $4,713,614.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 499,952 shares of company stock worth $58,422,030. Company insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

