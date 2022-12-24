Scout Investments Inc. Acquires 18,934 Shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 429,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,934 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.32% of AdaptHealth worth $8,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AdaptHealth by 3.8% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in AdaptHealth by 121.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in AdaptHealth by 9.8% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. grew its stake in AdaptHealth by 134.3% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AHCO. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on AdaptHealth from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on AdaptHealth from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AdaptHealth from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.67.

AdaptHealth Price Performance

NASDAQ AHCO opened at $19.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.49, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.48. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 1 year low of $11.40 and a 1 year high of $27.48.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.20). AdaptHealth had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $756.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.58 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 110,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $2,434,350.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,485,876 shares in the company, valued at $318,834,130.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 110,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $2,434,350.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,485,876 shares in the company, valued at $318,834,130.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Daniel Bunting sold 115,078 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total value of $2,524,811.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 183,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,028,600.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 661,272 shares of company stock worth $14,561,204. 17.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AdaptHealth Profile

(Get Rating)

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.