Scout Investments Inc. Sells 8,323 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Scout Investments Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,610 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,323 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.25% of Fabrinet worth $8,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FN. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 1.5% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc boosted its stake in Fabrinet by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 10,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fabrinet by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Fabrinet by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 6.3% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

FN has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Fabrinet from $125.00 to $132.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fabrinet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Fabrinet from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.50.

In other news, CFO Csaba Sverha sold 14,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total transaction of $1,730,816.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,009 shares in the company, valued at $2,074,077.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CFO Csaba Sverha sold 14,194 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total transaction of $1,730,816.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,074,077.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Harpal Gill sold 6,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total value of $817,021.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 35,013 shares in the company, valued at $4,485,865.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FN opened at $128.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.95. Fabrinet has a 52-week low of $74.57 and a 52-week high of $136.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.31 and its 200-day moving average is $103.68.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $655.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.67 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 9.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

