Scout Investments Inc. Trims Stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Scout Investments Inc. lessened its position in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,935 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 6,080 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.14% of Performance Food Group worth $9,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 111.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 583 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Performance Food Group by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 661 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Performance Food Group by 232.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 782 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 325.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 954 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 4,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $251,126.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $950,224.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 4,210 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $251,126.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $950,224.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly Grant sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.46, for a total value of $178,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,416 shares in the company, valued at $678,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,710 shares of company stock valued at $507,977 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group stock opened at $59.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.60. Performance Food Group has a 52 week low of $38.23 and a 52 week high of $62.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 45.73 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PFGC shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Stephens initiated coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Performance Food Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.40.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

