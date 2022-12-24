Scout Investments Inc. Cuts Position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Scout Investments Inc. cut its stake in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 66.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 363,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 721,495 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.18% of Huntsman worth $8,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Huntsman by 1.2% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 29,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Huntsman by 2.2% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Huntsman by 1.3% in the second quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 33,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 1.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 41,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on HUN shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Huntsman from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Huntsman in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Huntsman from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.20.

Huntsman Price Performance

HUN opened at $27.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.00. Huntsman Co. has a 52-week low of $23.53 and a 52-week high of $41.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.14.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.71. Huntsman had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntsman Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.83%.

Huntsman Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.