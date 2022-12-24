Karp Capital Management Corp Acquires Shares of 385 Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sysco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 17.0% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sysco by 23.0% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Sysco by 7.6% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Sysco by 4.5% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 135,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,066,000 after buying an additional 5,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Stock Up 1.1 %

Sysco stock opened at $78.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $91.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.24.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $19.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.63 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 137.76% and a net margin of 2.03%. Equities analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sysco news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $6,093,043.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,661,884.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $6,093,043.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,661,884.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,479,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Sysco

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.