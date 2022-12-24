Scout Investments Inc. Sells 2,840 Shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Scout Investments Inc. decreased its stake in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,840 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $9,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Forward Air by 1.5% during the third quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 78,959 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,261,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Forward Air in the second quarter worth approximately $670,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Forward Air by 42.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 73,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,734,000 after buying an additional 21,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Forward Air in the 2nd quarter worth $735,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Forward Air news, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total transaction of $217,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,540,123.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total transaction of $217,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 23,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,540,123.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 2,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $302,061.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,513 shares in the company, valued at $2,943,891. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,000 shares of company stock worth $753,135 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on FWRD shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Forward Air in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Forward Air from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.29.

Shares of FWRD stock opened at $105.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. Forward Air Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.04 and a fifty-two week high of $125.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.92.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. Forward Air had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $510.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Forward Air Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. Forward Air’s payout ratio is currently 13.68%.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

