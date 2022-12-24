Scout Investments Inc. Has $10.34 Million Stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Scout Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 423,747 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,999 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in BOX were worth $10,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 61.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 6.1% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 8,632 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 6.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 6.9% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,929 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 0.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 129,675 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BOX alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on BOX. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of BOX in a report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup began coverage on BOX in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BOX from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. KeyCorp began coverage on BOX in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BOX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.78.

Insider Activity

BOX Stock Down 0.0 %

In other news, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 76,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.56, for a total value of $2,414,150.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,778,121.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $344,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,342,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,538,331.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 76,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.56, for a total value of $2,414,150.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,778,121.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 281,223 shares of company stock valued at $8,253,078. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BOX stock opened at $31.01 on Friday. Box, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.31 and a 12 month high of $33.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.70 and its 200-day moving average is $27.53.

About BOX

(Get Rating)

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.