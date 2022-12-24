McIlrath & Eck LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 570.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 684 shares during the quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DGRO. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3,881.0% during the second quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,913,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,375,000 after acquiring an additional 9,664,130 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5,850.6% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,393,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352,950 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,800,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,667 shares in the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,211,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2,825.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 824,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,025,000 after buying an additional 796,107 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of DGRO stock opened at $50.02 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.67 and a fifty-two week high of $56.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.96.

