Scout Investments Inc. Reduces Stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Scout Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 937,532 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $10,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 55,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after buying an additional 11,174 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Hormel Foods by 3.0% during the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,968,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 1.8% in the third quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 23,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. 39.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hormel Foods stock opened at $45.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.31. The company has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1-year low of $44.21 and a 1-year high of $55.11.

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.83%.

HRL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens dropped their price target on Hormel Foods to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Argus decreased their price objective on Hormel Foods from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

In related news, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 1,577 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $73,929.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,332.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James P. Snee sold 31,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total value of $1,490,947.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,200,052.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 1,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total value of $73,929.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,332.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

