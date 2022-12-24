Karp Capital Management Corp Makes New $153,000 Investment in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 5,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its position in VICI Properties by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 86,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 8,194 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 141.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 37,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 21,900 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 127,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after acquiring an additional 22,563 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 223,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VICI. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.79.

VICI Properties Stock Up 1.4 %

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of VICI stock opened at $32.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.96. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.23 and a 52 week high of $35.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 145.80%.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

