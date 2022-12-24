Karp Capital Management Corp Takes $53,000 Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 207 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Accenture during the first quarter worth $26,000. Schubert & Co raised its stake in Accenture by 71.6% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in Accenture during the third quarter worth $32,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its stake in Accenture by 88.2% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Stock Performance

Accenture stock opened at $266.09 on Friday. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.95 and a fifty-two week high of $417.37. The stock has a market cap of $167.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $280.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.68.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 12th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 40.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $337.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $326.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.81, for a total value of $152,238.36. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 37,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,218,589.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 153,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,113,681.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.81, for a total transaction of $152,238.36. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 37,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,218,589.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,570 shares of company stock valued at $11,583,436. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.