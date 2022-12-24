Karp Capital Management Corp Has $60,000 Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Karp Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,333 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3,881.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,913,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,375,000 after buying an additional 9,664,130 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5,850.6% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,393,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,352,950 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,800,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,313,000 after buying an additional 1,318,667 shares during the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,211,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2,825.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 824,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,025,000 after buying an additional 796,107 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $50.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.79 and a 200-day moving average of $48.96. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $43.67 and a 52-week high of $56.42.

