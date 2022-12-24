CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) CAO Anurag Saha Sells 1,165 Shares

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $126,868.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,626,478.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of CRWD opened at $101.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.95 and a 12 month high of $242.00.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth $384,930,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 19.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,695,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,116 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 16.9% in the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 8,808,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,818 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 69.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,310,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,750,000 after purchasing an additional 945,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 34.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,935,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,836,000 after purchasing an additional 748,332 shares in the last quarter. 65.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About CrowdStrike

CRWD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.50.

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.