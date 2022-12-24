Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) CFO Sarah Blanchard Sells 10,163 Shares of Stock

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) CFO Sarah Blanchard sold 10,163 shares of Udemy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $108,439.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,081,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,540,095.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Sarah Blanchard also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Udemy alerts:

On Wednesday, December 14th, Sarah Blanchard sold 203,110 shares of Udemy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $2,463,724.30.

Udemy Stock Performance

Udemy stock opened at $10.48 on Friday. Udemy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.47 and a 1 year high of $19.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.87 and a 200-day moving average of $13.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Udemy

Udemy ( NASDAQ:UDMY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $158.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.18 million. Udemy had a negative return on equity of 36.30% and a negative net margin of 23.37%. On average, analysts anticipate that Udemy, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its position in shares of Udemy by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 19,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Udemy by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Udemy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Udemy by 141.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Udemy by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares during the period. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on UDMY shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Udemy from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Udemy from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Udemy from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Udemy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Udemy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

About Udemy

(Get Rating)

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Udemy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Udemy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.