Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) CFO Andrew R. Boll Buys 2,500 Shares of Stock

Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Rating) CFO Andrew R. Boll purchased 2,500 shares of Harrow Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.54 per share, with a total value of $33,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 255,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,453,553.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Harrow Health Stock Performance

HROW opened at $14.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.80, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.49. Harrow Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $14.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.72 and a 200 day moving average of $9.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Harrow Health in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harrow Health

Harrow Health Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stansberry Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Harrow Health by 7.5% during the first quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 143,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 10,017 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new position in Harrow Health during the second quarter worth about $407,000. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in Harrow Health by 9.9% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 16,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its position in Harrow Health by 1.3% during the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 3,332,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,262,000 after purchasing an additional 41,389 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Harrow Health by 11.3% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 197,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,269,000 after purchasing an additional 20,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

