Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) CFO Andrew R. Boll Buys 2,500 Shares of Stock

Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Rating) CFO Andrew R. Boll purchased 2,500 shares of Harrow Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.54 per share, with a total value of $33,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 255,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,453,553.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Harrow Health Stock Performance
HROW opened at $14.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.80, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.49. Harrow Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $14.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.72 and a 200 day moving average of $9.49.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Harrow Health in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.
Harrow Health Company Profile
Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.
