Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) CEO C Douglas Mcmillon Sells 9,708 Shares

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total transaction of $1,396,204.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,458,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,822,449.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

C Douglas Mcmillon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 23rd, C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total transaction of $1,476,780.96.

On Thursday, October 27th, C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total transaction of $1,370,575.44.

WMT stock opened at $143.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.79. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The company has a market capitalization of $387.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

WMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $151.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Candriam S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 398.9% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 63,636 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,736,000 after purchasing an additional 50,880 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the second quarter valued at $5,302,000. Windward Capital Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Walmart by 0.7% in the third quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 28,022 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its position in shares of Walmart by 6.9% in the third quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 2,989 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 39.4% in the third quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

