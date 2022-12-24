Orla Mining Ltd. (CVE:OLA) Director Jean Robitaille Sells 71,600 Shares of Stock

Orla Mining Ltd. (CVE:OLA – Get Rating) Director Jean Robitaille sold 71,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.50, for a total value of C$393,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,324,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$12,784,475.

Jean Robitaille also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 1st, Jean Robitaille sold 19,600 shares of Orla Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.29, for a total value of C$103,744.76.

Orla Mining Stock Performance

Shares of Orla Mining stock opened at C$1.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$250.90 million and a PE ratio of -22.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 13.00, a current ratio of 13.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Orla Mining Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$1.08 and a 12 month high of C$1.85.

About Orla Mining

Orla Mining Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Cerro Quema project with three concessions that cover an area of 14,833 hectares located on the Azuero Peninsula. The company was formerly known as Red Mile Minerals Corp.

