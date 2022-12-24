Mario Luis Chavez – Martinez Sells 14,167 Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) Stock

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AGI) Senior Officer Mario Luis Chavez – Martinez sold 14,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.70, for a total transaction of C$194,077.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,994 shares in the company, valued at C$1,191,756.90.

Mario Luis Chavez – Martinez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 21st, Mario Luis Chavez – Martinez sold 40,000 shares of Alamos Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.67, for a total transaction of C$546,716.00.

Shares of AGI stock opened at C$13.61 on Friday. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of C$8.30 and a 52-week high of C$14.04. The stock has a market cap of C$5.35 billion and a PE ratio of 170.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.54.

Alamos Gold ( TSE:AGI Get Rating ) (NYSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$278.71 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.034 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is a boost from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 5th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.75%.

AGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.51.

