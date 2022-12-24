Jean Pierre Brulard Sells 6,651 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Stock

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 6,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $804,837.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,417,818.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

VMware Price Performance

VMware stock opened at $121.42 on Friday. VMware, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.53 and a 52-week high of $136.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.20 and a 200-day moving average of $115.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.57, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.02.

Get VMware alerts:

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The virtualization software provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.24). VMware had a negative return on equity of 1,930.43% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. As a group, analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VMware

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VMW. StockNews.com downgraded shares of VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of VMware to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of VMware from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VMware presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.86.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in VMware by 181.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,210,001 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $251,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,875 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in VMware by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,338,363 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,526,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,577 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in VMware by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,032,926 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $3,195,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,633 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in VMware by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,819,565 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $663,314,000 after purchasing an additional 836,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in VMware during the 2nd quarter valued at $93,475,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

About VMware

(Get Rating)

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.