Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) Insider John Nuss Sells 13,812 Shares of Stock

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) insider John Nuss sold 13,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $436,597.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 244,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,738,602.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

John Nuss also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ventyx Biosciences alerts:

On Monday, December 5th, John Nuss sold 50,000 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $1,411,500.00.

Ventyx Biosciences Stock Performance

VTYX opened at $31.49 on Friday. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $41.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.73 and a 200-day moving average of $24.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ventyx Biosciences ( NASDAQ:VTYX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.14). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VTYX. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Ventyx Biosciences from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Ventyx Biosciences from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Ventyx Biosciences from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ventyx Biosciences

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 100.0% in the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 152.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 10.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 3.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the third quarter worth $132,000. 95.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ventyx Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ventyx Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventyx Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.