Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) SVP Prasad Gune Sells 4,672 Shares

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) SVP Prasad Gune sold 4,672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $49,850.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 275,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,938,752.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Udemy Stock Down 4.0 %

NASDAQ:UDMY opened at $10.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.31. Udemy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.47 and a twelve month high of $19.90.

Get Udemy alerts:

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.07). Udemy had a negative net margin of 23.37% and a negative return on equity of 36.30%. The business had revenue of $158.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.18 million. On average, analysts expect that Udemy, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Udemy

UDMY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Udemy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Udemy from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Udemy from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Udemy from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Udemy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UDMY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Udemy by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 23,527 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Udemy during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Udemy during the 1st quarter valued at about $916,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Udemy by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 4,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Udemy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,256,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,650,000 after buying an additional 15,141 shares in the last quarter. 73.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Udemy

(Get Rating)

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Udemy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Udemy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.