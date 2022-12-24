Bartlett & Co. LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Bartlett & Co. LLC cut its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,542 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cigna by 178.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its position in Cigna by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 127 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cigna from $319.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cigna from $294.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cigna from $318.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cigna presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.32.

Cigna Trading Up 0.3 %

Cigna stock opened at $334.31 on Friday. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $213.16 and a 52-week high of $340.11. The company has a market cap of $102.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $320.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $292.34.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $45.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.87 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 15.94%. Analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 23.11 EPS for the current year.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 5th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.39%.

Insider Activity at Cigna

In other news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total value of $5,564,777.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,936,210. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,051,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total value of $5,564,777.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,936,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,049 shares of company stock worth $7,863,480. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

