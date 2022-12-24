Bartlett & Co. LLC Buys 12,255 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) by 2,002.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,867 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,255 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LSXMA. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 438,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,817,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 50.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,301,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,898,000 after purchasing an additional 435,517 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 122.4% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 35,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 19,524 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 70.6% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 51,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 21,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 108.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 444,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,211,000 after purchasing an additional 231,392 shares during the last quarter. 29.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 24,218 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total transaction of $1,125,168.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,173 shares in the company, valued at $147,417.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 24,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total value of $1,125,168.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,417.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total transaction of $54,126.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,940 shares in the company, valued at $232,814.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,965 shares of company stock valued at $1,238,951. Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LSXMA. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th.

Shares of LSXMA opened at $39.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.39. The company has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a twelve month low of $34.40 and a twelve month high of $52.62.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 5.32%. As a group, analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

