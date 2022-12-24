Bartlett & Co. LLC Has $71,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 79.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 21,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 6,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 32,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. 62.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IAU stock opened at $34.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.89 and its 200-day moving average is $33.02. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $30.69 and a 52-week high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

