V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Sold by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,565 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 686 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 27.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,762,574 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,578,614,000 after purchasing an additional 6,021,816 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,200,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,285,822,000 after acquiring an additional 5,626,337 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,557,988 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $908,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478,177 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,806,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in V.F. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,416,000. 96.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get V.F. alerts:

Insider Activity at V.F.

In other news, Director Mark Samuel Hoplamazian purchased 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.04 per share, for a total transaction of $490,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,486.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other V.F. news, CEO Benno O. Dorer bought 10,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.50 per share, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Samuel Hoplamazian purchased 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $490,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $803,486.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

V.F. Stock Down 0.5 %

VFC opened at $26.07 on Friday. V.F. Co. has a 12 month low of $25.05 and a 12 month high of $76.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.39.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 3.60%. On average, research analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

V.F. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th were given a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 188.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on V.F. from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of V.F. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $36.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on V.F. from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, V.F. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.60.

About V.F.

(Get Rating)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.