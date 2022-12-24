CFM Wealth Partners LLC Has $2.42 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IAM Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 7,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 4,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 2,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 20,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. HSBC increased their target price on Chevron to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.80.

Insider Activity at Chevron

Chevron Price Performance

In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock opened at $177.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $343.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.20. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $115.41 and a one year high of $189.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.54. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The firm had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 19.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 32.31%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

