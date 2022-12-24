Canon (NYSE:CAJ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 27,989 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 319,640 shares.The stock last traded at $21.94 and had previously closed at $22.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Canon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Macquarie lowered shares of Canon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Canon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th.

Canon Stock Down 0.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canon

Canon ( NYSE:CAJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.05). Canon had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. Analysts forecast that Canon Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Canon by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 25,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 8,051 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Canon by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 582,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Canon by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,428,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,430,000 after purchasing an additional 94,800 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in Canon by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 44,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Canon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $629,000. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canon Company Profile

Canon Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Printing Business Unit, Imaging Business Unit, Medical Business Unit, and Industrial and Others Business Unit.

Featured Articles

