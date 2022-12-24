TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Trading Down 6.8%

Shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) dropped 6.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.19 and last traded at $8.23. Approximately 29,700 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,087,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

TG Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.49. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 5.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TGTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,749.83% and a negative return on equity of 149.86%. Equities analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its stake in TG Therapeutics by 3,697.6% in the second quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 4,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in TG Therapeutics by 517.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

