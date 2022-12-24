HGK Asset Management Inc. Makes New $456,000 Investment in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

HGK Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,042 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 3.3% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 3.7% in the second quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 6.1% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 19.1% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.6% in the second quarter. Optas LLC now owns 7,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 64.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on ANET shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $203.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.26.

In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.87, for a total transaction of $114,410.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,136.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.87, for a total transaction of $114,410.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,136.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total value of $186,546.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 91,171 shares of company stock valued at $11,489,273. Insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ANET opened at $119.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $125.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.11. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.11 and a twelve month high of $148.57.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 29.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

