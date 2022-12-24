HGK Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

HGK Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,951 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth $1,102,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 474.3% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 42,352 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 34,977 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,077,995 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $77,142,000 after purchasing an additional 397,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,328 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DLB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Dolby Laboratories from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barrington Research lowered Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Tigress Financial reduced their price target on Dolby Laboratories from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dolby Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

Dolby Laboratories Trading Up 0.9 %

DLB stock opened at $69.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.91. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 38.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.98. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.55 and a 1-year high of $96.85.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The electronics maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.58 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 14.68%. On average, analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Dolby Laboratories Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dolby Laboratories news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 2,334 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.66, for a total transaction of $164,920.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,107 shares in the company, valued at $4,741,780.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Dolby Laboratories news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 2,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.66, for a total value of $164,920.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,741,780.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John D. Couling sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total value of $3,301,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,231,094.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,404 shares of company stock worth $3,820,009. Corporate insiders own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

