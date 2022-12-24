Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by Regent Investment Management LLC

Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 1.6% of Regent Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 31,997 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $3,210,578.98. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,124,275.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 31,997 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $3,210,578.98. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,124,275.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 235,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $23,173,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 700,653 shares in the company, valued at $69,091,392.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,081,815 shares of company stock valued at $108,575,433 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 0.6 %

Several analysts have commented on MRK shares. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.47.

Shares of MRK opened at $111.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.37. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.88 and a twelve month high of $112.17.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.59%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

