Scout Investments Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Scout Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 56.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 377,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 482,925 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.24% of Service Co. International worth $21,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. William Allan LLC lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. William Allan LLC now owns 17,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 32,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Service Co. International news, VP Steven A. Tidwell sold 6,705 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total value of $471,227.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,663,345. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Service Co. International news, VP Steven A. Tidwell sold 6,705 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total value of $471,227.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,663,345. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 10,300 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total transaction of $700,709.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,914,879.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,005 shares of company stock valued at $2,604,736. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Service Co. International Trading Up 0.8 %

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SCI. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Service Co. International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Service Co. International stock opened at $70.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $56.85 and a 1 year high of $75.11. The company has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.31.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.17. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 36.22% and a net margin of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $977.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.87 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $350.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is presently 25.96%.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

