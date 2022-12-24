New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 5,500 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American International Group during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American International Group during the second quarter worth about $36,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in American International Group during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in American International Group by 139.4% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American International Group during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AIG shares. Citigroup started coverage on American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on American International Group to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on American International Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on American International Group from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, October 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.75.

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $63.16 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.05 and a 1 year high of $65.73. The company has a market cap of $46.93 billion, a PE ratio of 3.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.48 and its 200 day moving average is $54.77.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 23.33%. The company had revenue of $11.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.61%.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

