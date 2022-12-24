New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 1,100 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MAR. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.0% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 138.4% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 61,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,429,000 after acquiring an additional 35,975 shares during the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 3.9% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 12,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 5.1% during the second quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Marriott International from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup downgraded Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.36.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $148.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.56. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.01 and a fifty-two week high of $195.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $156.83 and a 200-day moving average of $152.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.69. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 132.01% and a net margin of 11.16%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is 24.39%.

Marriott International declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total transaction of $1,153,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,502.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Marriott International news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,524. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total value of $1,153,728.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,502.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

