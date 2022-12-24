New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 1,300 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,400 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 133.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 367 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on NXPI. Barclays lowered NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.00.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NXPI opened at $157.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.32. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $132.08 and a 1 year high of $234.90. The stock has a market cap of $40.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 52.30% and a net margin of 20.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.95 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.67%.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

